La Salle 58, Drexel 48

LA SALLE (1-3)
Kimbrough 2-3 0-0 4, Beatty 4-6 2-2 11, Brickus 3-6 0-0 8, Clark 3-7 0-0 7, Spencer 1-5 0-0 3, Gill 6-12 3-4 15, Ray 2-4 0-0 4, Hikim 2-5 0-0 4, Kenney 1-4 0-0 2, Izay 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 5-6 58.
DREXEL (3-1)
Bickerstaff 2-5 1-2 5, Butler 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-9 0-0 6, Wynter 5-15 5-5 15, Walton 4-10 1-2 10, Juric 0-3 1-2 1, Oden 0-4 0-0 0, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 9-13 48.
Halftime_La Salle 32-23. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 5-10 (Brickus 2-3, Beatty 1-1, Spencer 1-2, Clark 1-3, Kenney 0-1), Drexel 3-20 (Okros 2-7, Walton 1-5, Juric 0-2, Oden 0-2, Wynter 0-4). Rebounds_La Salle 31 (Clark 13), Drexel 30 (Butler 9). Assists_La Salle 12 (Brickus 4), Drexel 9 (Okros 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 14, Drexel 11.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments