On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

La Salle 58, Drexel 48

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 4:01 pm
< a min read
      

LA SALLE (1-3)

Kimbrough 2-3 0-0 4, Beatty 4-6 2-2 11, Brickus 3-6 0-0 8, Clark 3-7 0-0 7, Spencer 1-5 0-0 3, Gill 6-12 3-4 15, Ray 2-4 0-0 4, Hikim 2-5 0-0 4, Kenney 1-4 0-0 2, Izay 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 5-6 58.

DREXEL (3-1)

Bickerstaff 2-5 1-2 5, Butler 4-7 1-2 9, Okros 2-9 0-0 6, Wynter 5-15 5-5 15, Walton 4-10 1-2 10, Juric 0-3 1-2 1, Oden 0-4 0-0 0, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 9-13 48.

Halftime_La Salle 32-23. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 5-10 (Brickus 2-3, Beatty 1-1, Spencer 1-2, Clark 1-3, Kenney 0-1), Drexel 3-20 (Okros 2-7, Walton 1-5, Juric 0-2, Oden 0-2, Wynter 0-4). Rebounds_La Salle 31 (Clark 13), Drexel 30 (Butler 9). Assists_La Salle 12 (Brickus 4), Drexel 9 (Okros 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 14, Drexel 11.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists