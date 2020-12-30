On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
La Salle 67, Dayton 65

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:12 pm
LA SALLE (4-5)

Moore 3-4 2-2 9, Beatty 0-2 0-0 0, Brickus 3-4 2-2 11, Clark 5-11 0-0 12, Gill 2-7 0-0 4, Ray 4-7 0-1 8, Kenney 5-13 2-6 14, Hikim 4-4 0-0 9, Spencer 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-11 67.

DAYTON (4-2)

Amzil 9-14 3-4 22, Tshimanga 2-4 0-0 4, Chatman 1-6 2-4 4, Crutcher 6-10 5-5 19, Watson 3-10 3-3 9, Sissoko 1-3 2-2 4, Brea 1-2 0-0 3, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 15-18 65.

Halftime_Dayton 30-25. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 9-26 (Brickus 3-4, Kenney 2-6, Clark 2-7, Hikim 1-1, Moore 1-2, Beatty 0-2, Ray 0-2, Spencer 0-2), Dayton 4-17 (Crutcher 2-5, Brea 1-2, Amzil 1-4, Nwokeji 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Watson 0-3). Rebounds_La Salle 31 (Moore 10), Dayton 29 (Amzil, Sissoko 7). Assists_La Salle 13 (Hikim 5), Dayton 14 (Chatman 7). Total Fouls_La Salle 18, Dayton 13.

