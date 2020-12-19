Trending:
La Salle 71, Delaware 61

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:40 pm
< a min read
      

DELAWARE (2-2)

Novakovich 2-4 1-2 7, Painter 2-5 5-6 9, Allen 6-16 2-4 17, Anderson 3-9 2-2 8, McCoy 4-6 1-3 11, Carr 1-5 0-0 2, Asamoah 2-4 1-2 7, Ochefu 0-0 0-1 0, Arletti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 12-20 61.

LA SALLE (3-4)

Moore 2-5 0-1 4, Beatty 6-10 5-7 18, Brickus 4-7 2-2 12, Clark 2-9 0-0 4, Spencer 1-5 0-0 2, Gill 2-5 2-2 6, Kenney 5-8 4-4 16, Ray 4-4 0-2 9, Izay 0-2 0-0 0, Hikim 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-18 71.

Halftime_Delaware 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 9-23 (Allen 3-9, McCoy 2-3, Novakovich 2-3, Asamoah 2-4, Carr 0-1, Anderson 0-3), La Salle 6-21 (Brickus 2-3, Kenney 2-3, Ray 1-1, Beatty 1-3, Hikim 0-1, Spencer 0-4, Clark 0-6). Fouled Out_Asamoah. Rebounds_Delaware 30 (Painter, McCoy 7), La Salle 30 (Clark 6). Assists_Delaware 14 (Anderson 5), La Salle 15 (Gill 5). Total Fouls_Delaware 18, La Salle 17.

