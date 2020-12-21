La. Tech looks to sweep La.-Monroe

Louisiana Tech (6-2) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (2-4)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech goes for the season sweep over Louisiana-Monroe after winning the previous matchup in Ruston. The teams last met on Dec. 3, when the Bulldogs shot 48.3 percent from the field while holding Louisiana-Monroe’s shooters to just 39.3 percent en route to a 78-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has relied heavily on its seniors. Kalob Ledoux, JaColby Pemberton, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Amorie Archibald and Isaiah Crawford have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LEDOUX: Ledoux has connected on 45.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana-Monroe has 29 assists on 57 field goals (50.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Louisiana Tech has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGHENING UP: Louisiana Tech’s defense has forced 14.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 17.7 takeaways over its last three games.

