Lairy lifts Miami (Ohio) over Mount St. Joseph 79-64

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:44 pm
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy tied his career high with 21 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Mount St. Joseph 79-64 on Friday.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 19 points for Miami (Ohio) (3-1). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points. James Beck had 10 rebounds.

Devin Young had 23 points and six assists for the Lions. David Luers added 13 points. Tanner Clos had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

