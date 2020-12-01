Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lakers re-sign veteran Jared Dudley to 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed veteran Jared Dudley to a one-year contract.

The NBA champions announced the move Tuesday, giving them 13 players under contract as they head into training camp for the new season.

The 35-year-old Dudley was a minor bench contributor during the Lakers’ championship season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 45 regular-season games and appearing sparingly in the playoffs. He is heading into his 14th NBA season and has played for seven teams.

Dudley has hit 39.3% of his 3-pointers during his career, and he serves as a key veteran leader in the Lakers’ locker room, particularly as a mentor to Kyle Kuzma.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Lakers still haven’t re-signed Anthony Davis, but the All-Star big man is expected to finalize the length of his new contract with the team this week.

___

More AP NBA: https;//apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game