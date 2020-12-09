Lamar 63, Louisiana-Monroe 60

LAMAR (1-4)
Sullivan 5-11 5-6 15, Bennett 8-14 0-3 17, K.Harrison 4-8 0-0 8, Jefferson 1-4 1-2 3, Kopp 2-11 0-0 4, Buster 5-14 2-2 16, Muoka 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 8-13 63.
LOUISIANA-MONROE (1-2)
Efretuei 1-1 0-0 2, Morency 2-9 1-2 6, Olonade 1-6 0-0 2, Ozier 2-7 0-7 5, R.Harrison 8-14 4-4 22, Gonzales 1-3 0-1 2, Howell 3-5 0-0 6, Nicholas 5-9 0-0 11, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Sawyer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 5-14 60.
Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 5-13 (Buster 4-8, Bennett 1-2, Kopp 0-3), Louisiana-Monroe 5-19 (R.Harrison 2-6, Ozier 1-2, Nicholas 1-3, Morency 1-5, Howell 0-1, Olonade 0-1, Sawyer 0-1). Fouled Out_Sullivan. Rebounds_Lamar 41 (Bennett 11), Louisiana-Monroe 35 (R.Harrison 9). Assists_Lamar 12 (Jefferson 5), Louisiana-Monroe 13 (Gonzales 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 17, Louisiana-Monroe 15. A_1,016 (7,085).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments