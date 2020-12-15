Lamar plays host to Southern Miss

Southern Miss (1-3) vs. Lamar (1-4)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces Southern Miss in an early season matchup. Lamar beat Louisiana-Monroe by three points on the road on Wednesday, while Southern Miss fell 76-75 at home to South Alabama on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyler Stevenson is averaging 12 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Jaron Pierre Jr. is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Avery Sullivan, who is averaging 11.8 points and eight rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: In four appearances this season, Southern Miss’ Stevenson has shot 63.3 percent.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southern Miss’s Pierre has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 16 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Lamar has 31 assists on 68 field goals (45.6 percent) over its past three outings while Southern Miss has assists on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Southern Miss has scored 61 points and allowed 63.3 points over its last five games. Lamar has managed 56.4 points and given up 70 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.