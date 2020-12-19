On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Langley scores 21 to lift UNC-Greensboro past Elon 71-64

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 3:42 pm
< a min read
      

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had a career-high 21 points as UNC Greensboro topped Elon 71-64 on Saturday.

Angelo Allegri had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (4-3). Isaiah Miller added 12 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 11 rebounds.

Khyre Thompson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 10.0 points per game, had 2 points. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Hunter Woods had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix (3-1). Ikenna Ndugba added 15 points and six rebounds.

UNC Greensboro matches up against NC A&T on the road on Tuesday. Elon matches up against Northeastern on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

