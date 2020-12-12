Last-place Crotone beats Spezia 4-1 for 1st win of season

MILAN (AP) — Last-place Crotone recorded its first win of the season with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.

Both sides were promoted last season. Spezia went into the game with 10 points but Crotone had just two from 10 matches and was the only team in the Italian league yet to win a game.

Crotone hadn’t even scored in its last four matches but Junior Messias broke its goal drought in the seventh minute following a rapid counterattack.

A mistake by Crotone midfielder Niccoló Zanellato led to Diego Farias scoring the equalizer 11 minutes later for the visitors.

However, Crotone started the second half aggressively and Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo Henrique netted shortly after the interval.

Messias doubled his tally in stoppage time.

Crotone remained bottom, four points from safety. It is a point below Genoa and Torino.

UNWANTED RECORD

Torino lost 3-2 at home to Udinese and equaled its club record of eight straight Serie A home games without victory, set in 1959.

Two goals in a minute from Andrea Belotti and Federico Bonazzoli leveled it for Torino after Ignacio Pussetto and Rodrigo De Paul had put Udinese 2-0 ahead.

But Torino was on level terms for just two minutes before Ilija Nestorovski scored what was to prove the winner in the 69th.

Lazio played Hellas Verona later Saturday with both sides looking to close in on the top four.

