Late 3 by Quinones carries Memphis past South Florida

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 9:47 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lester Quinones made a 3-pointer with 1:07 left to give Memphis the lead en route to a 58-57 win over South Florida on Tuesday night.

Quinones had 13 points to lead the Tigers. DeAndre Williams added 12 points and five steals, and Landers Nolley II chipped in 10 points.

Memphis (6-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) totaled 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Caleb Murphy had 20 points for the Bulls (5-4, 1-2). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Justin Brown added 11 points. Michael Durr had 10 rebounds.

David Collins, who led the Bulls in scoring entering the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

