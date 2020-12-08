Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Late basket by Cole leads St. John’s past Rider

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:42 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Cole scored 26 points and Julian Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help St. John’s beat Rider 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Marcellus Earlington added 16 points and Posh Alexander had eight assists for St. John’s (5-1).

Rodney Henderson Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (0-2). Dwight Murray Jr. added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Allen Powell had 17 points.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers