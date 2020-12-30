Trending:
Late shot helps La Salle get first win at Dayton in 21 years

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:11 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Clifton Moore hit an 18-foot jump shot with 2.5 seconds remaining to push La Salle to a 67-65 victory over Dayton on Wednesday night.

The win was the first for the Explorers over Dayton at UD Arena in 21 years (February 27, 1999) and snapped the Flyers’ 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference winning streak.

With the game tied at 65-all, sophomore Ayinde Hikim drove the lane and passed to Moore on the left wing. Moore took one dribble and hit the game winner. The Explorers then stole the ensuing inbounds.

Sherif Kenney had 14 points off the bench to lead La Salle (4-5, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jack Clark had 12 points and Jhamir Brickus added 11. Moore had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Mustapha Amzil had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Flyers (4-2, 0-1). Jalen Crutcher added 19 points and six rebounds. Rodney Chatman had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

