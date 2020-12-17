Ledoux, La. Tech host Lamar

Lamar (1-5) vs. Louisiana Tech (5-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Anderson Kopp and Lamar will take on Kalob Ledoux and Louisiana Tech. The sophomore Kopp has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games. Ledoux, a senior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

STELLAR SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ledoux, JaColby Pemberton, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Amorie Archibald and Isaiah Crawford have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Kopp has connected on 18.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana Tech has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 67.4.

BALL SECURITY: Lamar’s offense has turned the ball over 15.5 times per game this year, but is averaging 12.3 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

