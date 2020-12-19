On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Lee lifts St. Peter’s past Monmouth 78-76

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:10 pm
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Lee had 15 points to lead five St Peter’s players in double figures as the Peacocks edged past Monmouth 78-76 on Saturday.

Doug Edert, Daryl Banks III and KC Ndefo added 13 points apiece for the Peacocks (5-3, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Hassan Drame chipped in 10 points. Edert also had seven rebounds, while Ndefo posted six blocks.

Deion Hammond had 15 points for the Hawks (1-2, 1-1). Donovann Toatley added 13 points. George Papas had 12 points.

The Peacocks leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Saint Peter’s 78-76 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

