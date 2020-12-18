On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lee lifts W. Michigan over Cent. Michigan 76-61

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 5:34 pm
< a min read
      

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Greg Lee had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Western Michigan to a 76-61 win over Central Michigan on Friday.

The game marked the first Mid-American Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (2-4, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Patrick Emilien added 10 points.

Meikkel Murray had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Chippewas (3-4, 0-1). Devontae Lane added 13 points and five steals. Travon Broadway Jr. had 13 points.

Western Michigan plays Ball St. at home on Tuesday. Central Michigan plays Olivet College at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships