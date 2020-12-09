On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Leeds without injured Robin Koch for up to 3 months

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:12 am
< a min read
      

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds center back Robin Koch could miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery.

The Germany defender has been playing with a knee problem since arriving at the promoted Premier League club in the offseason from Freiburg. He damaged it further in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.

Koch had an operation on Tuesday, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said Thursday.

Koch has broken into the Germany team, starting its last three games.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Leeds plays at home against West Ham in the Premier League on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers