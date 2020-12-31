On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lehigh gets 2020-21 campaign underway against Lafayette

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Lafayette (0-0, 0-0) vs. Lehigh (0-0, 0-0)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of Pennsylvania programs are set to do battle as Lehigh gets the 2020-21 season underway by hosting the Lafayette Leopards. Lafayette went 19-12 last year and finished fourth in the Patriot League, while Lehigh ended up 11-21 and finished ninth in the Patriot League.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette went 10-8 against conference foes last season. In those 18 games, the Leopards gave up 68.3 points per game while scoring just 68.1 per outing. Lehigh went 7-11 overall in Patriot League play, scoring 69.2 points and giving up 74.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year