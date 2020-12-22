On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 7:57 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma’s side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.

Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma “strenuously denies the allegation made against him” and will request a hearing over the charge.

“Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process,” the club said in a statement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station