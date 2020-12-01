Lever lifts Grand Canyon past Mississippi Valley State 88-49

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:40 pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever had 20 points as Grand Canyon romped past Mississippi Valley State 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-0). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Oscar Frayer had five assists.

Terry Collins had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-4). Devin Gordon added 12 points, and Caleb Hunter had six assists.

