Levi lifts Texas Rio Grande Valley past Texas A&M-CC 62-59

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 1:30 am
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Javon Levi had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Sean Rhea had 18 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Perry Francois had 15 points for the Islanders (1-3). Jordan Hairston added 14 points. Rasheed Browne had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

