Lewis lifts James Madison past Alice Lloyd College 98-55

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis scored 29 points as James Madison easily defeated Alice Lloyd College 98-55 on Sunday.

Michael Christmas added 12 points for James Madison (3-2). Julien Wooden added 11 points. Terrence Edwards had nine points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Bryce Slone had 17 points for the NAIA Eagles. Jared Strickland added 11 points.

James Madison was to face 3-1 Florida on the road on Tuesday, but the game is one of several that has been postponed by the Gators.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

