Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lewis lifts VMI over Greensboro 100-65

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Myles Lewis recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry VMI to a 100-65 win over Greensboro on Tuesday.

Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI (3-2). Sean Conway added 12 points, and Trey Bonham had 11 points.

It was the first time this season VMI scored at least 100 points.

Matthew Brown had 14 points for the Pride.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers