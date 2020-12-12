On Air: This Just In!
Liberty 73, Columbia International 26

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 3:39 pm
COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL (0-4)

Spalding 2-3 0-2 4, Benton 2-10 0-0 4, Doss 2-3 0-0 5, Graham 2-10 0-1 4, McKinney 0-3 0-0 0, Heathcock 2-3 0-0 4, Rodriguez 1-7 0-0 2, Brinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oates 0-0 0-0 0, Causey 1-2 0-0 2, Woods 0-1 1-2 1, Kuczinski 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Kellon 0-1 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 1-5 26.

LIBERTY (5-3)

Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Rode 2-6 0-1 5, McGhee 4-5 0-0 10, Parker 3-5 0-0 7, Cuffee 3-7 0-0 7, Dobbs 1-3 0-0 2, McDowell 1-3 0-0 3, Abii 2-4 1-2 5, Preston 5-5 1-1 11, Warfield 4-4 0-0 10, Price 1-1 1-2 3, McKay 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 3, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Maide 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 30-55 4-8 73.

Halftime_Liberty 47-9. 3-Point Goals_Columbia International 1-15 (Doss 1-2, Bolden 0-1, Brinson 0-1, Kuczinski 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Woods 0-1, Benton 0-2, Graham 0-3, Rodriguez 0-3), Liberty 9-20 (McGhee 2-2, Warfield 2-2, Parker 1-1, Reed 1-1, Rode 1-2, Cuffee 1-3, McDowell 1-3, Dean 0-1, Dobbs 0-1, McKay 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Abii 0-2). Rebounds_Columbia International 19 (Benton 4), Liberty 38 (McGhee, Abii, Preston 6). Assists_Columbia International 4 (Doss 2), Liberty 21 (Dobbs 5). Total Fouls_Columbia International 13, Liberty 8. A_250 (4,000).

