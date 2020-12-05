On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Liberty 86, Bluefield 64

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 2:27 pm
BLUEFIELD (0-1)

Christian 12-19 0-0 25, Littlejohn 0-0 1-2 1, Dunn 1-5 2-2 4, Jenkins 9-17 4-4 26. Totals 0-0 0-0 51.

LIBERTY (4-2)

Abii 3-3 0-0 6, Rode 2-7 2-2 7, McGhee 8-14 0-0 21, Parker 3-8 0-0 8, Cuffee 4-7 0-0 12, Dobbs 2-4 2-3 7, McDowell 3-9 0-0 8, Price 3-5 0-0 7, Preston 3-3 0-0 6, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Dean 0-1 0-0 0, McKay 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 4-5 86.

Halftime_Liberty 52-43. 3-Point Goals_Bluefield 0-0 (Jenkins 4-9, Christian 1-4), Liberty 16-43 (McGhee 5-11, Cuffee 4-7, Parker 2-6, McDowell 2-8, Dobbs 1-2, Price 1-3, Rode 1-4, Robinson 0-2). Rebounds_Bluefield 11 (Christian 11), Liberty 34 (Rode, Preston 6). Assists_Bluefield 4 (Dunn, Jenkins 3), Liberty 23 (McDowell 7). Total Fouls_Bluefield 0, Liberty 7. A_250 (4,000).

