Liberty 91, Carver 38

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:30 pm
CARVER (0-11)

. Totals 5-25 1-1 20.

LIBERTY (7-3)

Preston 1-3 1-2 3, Rode 0-1 0-0 0, McGhee 2-4 0-0 6, Parker 3-4 0-0 6, McDowell 4-5 0-0 11, Abii 6-7 5-5 17, Dobbs 3-5 2-2 9, Warfield 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, McKay 3-4 0-0 8, Price 1-4 2-2 4, Robinson 2-3 0-0 5, Dean 2-3 0-0 4, Maide 3-4 0-0 7, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 10-11 91.

Halftime_Liberty 53-19. 3-Point Goals_Carver 1-6 (), Liberty 13-29 (McDowell 3-4, McKay 2-3, McGhee 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Dobbs 1-2, Maide 1-2, Warfield 1-2, Dean 0-1, Reed 0-1, Rode 0-1, Price 0-3). Rebounds_Carver 8 ( ), Liberty 33 (Preston 7). Assists_Carver 5 ( ), Liberty 21 (Rode, Abii 5). Total Fouls_Carver 2, Liberty 8. A_250 (4,000).

