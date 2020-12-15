On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lipscomb 61, Trevecca Nazarene 45

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:06 pm
TREVECCA NAZARENE (0-1)

A.Webb 4-11 0-0 9, Newton 2-6 1-2 5, Rogers 1-8 0-0 2, Starling 2-7 0-0 4, Walker 2-7 2-2 7, Wills 3-8 0-0 9, McKay 1-4 0-0 3, Mic.Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Tharpe 1-1 0-0 2, Terry 1-1 0-0 2, Grier 0-0 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0, Rusciano 0-0 0-0 0, C.Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Champlin 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 3-4 45.

LIPSCOMB (3-5)

Hazen 0-2 2-2 2, Asadullah 2-8 1-2 5, Ferguson 6-14 1-1 14, Johnson 3-8 6-8 13, Wolfe 4-6 3-3 12, Cary 3-7 0-0 8, A.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Shulman 1-3 0-0 3, Murr 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-16 61.

Halftime_Lipscomb 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Trevecca Nazarene 6-20 (Wills 3-6, A.Webb 1-2, McKay 1-4, Walker 1-5, Newton 0-1, Rogers 0-2), Lipscomb 6-26 (Cary 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Wolfe 1-2, Shulman 1-3, Ferguson 1-5, Asadullah 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Hobbs 0-1, A.Jones 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Murr 0-2). Rebounds_Trevecca Nazarene 36 (Newton 8), Lipscomb 36 (Asadullah 9). Assists_Trevecca Nazarene 12 (Rogers 4), Lipscomb 13 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Trevecca Nazarene 11, Lipscomb 10. A_583 (5,028).

