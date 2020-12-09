Trending:
Lipscomb 80, SE Missouri 74, OT

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:11 pm
SE MISSOURI (2-2)

Taylor 3-6 2-2 8, Akenten 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 7-17 3-8 21, Nicholas 5-12 6-7 17, Russell 3-4 3-5 9, Reed 2-3 0-0 5, Love 2-6 4-6 8, Branson 1-1 0-0 2, N.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 18-28 74.

LIPSCOMB (2-4)

Asadullah 3-5 1-2 7, Ferguson 6-7 0-2 12, G.Jones 6-13 2-2 17, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Wolfe 6-11 12-14 26, A.Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Cary 3-5 2-2 11, Hazen 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-1 2-2 2, Shulman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 19-24 80.

Halftime_Lipscomb 32-22. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 6-17 (Harris 4-8, Reed 1-2, Nicholas 1-3, Love 0-1, Russell 0-1, Akenten 0-2), Lipscomb 9-20 (Cary 3-5, G.Jones 3-8, Wolfe 2-3, A.Jones 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Miller 0-1). Fouled Out_Russell, Asadullah, Hazen. Rebounds_SE Missouri 36 (Russell 8), Lipscomb 21 (Ferguson 6). Assists_SE Missouri 8 (Akenten, Love 2), Lipscomb 15 (A.Jones 5). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 22, Lipscomb 24. A_488 (5,028).

