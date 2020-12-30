Little Rock looks for home win vs UTA

Texas-Arlington (4-4, 0-0) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (4-3, 0-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock looks for its fifth straight win over Texas-Arlington at Jack Stephens Center. The last victory for the Mavericks at Arkansas-Little Rock was a 75-68 win on Jan. 24, 2015.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Markquis Nowell has put up 17 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists to lead the charge for the Trojans. Nikola Maric is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 15.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Mavericks have been led by Shahada Wells, who is averaging 14.6 points and two steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nowell has directly created 52 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 51 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Texas-Arlington has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mavericks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Trojans. Arkansas-Little Rock has an assist on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) over its past three games while Texas-Arlington has assists on 75 of 114 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have averaged 10.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

