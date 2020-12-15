Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Little Rock takes on Texas A&M – Texarkana

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:01 am
< a min read
      

Texas A&M – Texarkana vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (3-2)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Texas A&M – Texarkana. Arkansas-Little Rock is coming off an 86-83 home win against Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to score 45 percent of all Trojans points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Markquis Nowell has had his hand in 57 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. Markquis Nowell has 15 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock went 5-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Trojans put up 66.5 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities