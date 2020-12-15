Little Rock takes on Texas A&M – Texarkana

Texas A&M – Texarkana vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (3-2)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Texas A&M – Texarkana. Arkansas-Little Rock is coming off an 86-83 home win against Central Arkansas in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to score 45 percent of all Trojans points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Markquis Nowell has had his hand in 57 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. Markquis Nowell has 15 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock went 5-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Trojans put up 66.5 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.