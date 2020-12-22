Trending:
Littleson, Rollins lift Toledo over Northern Illinois 78-55

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:18 pm
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Spencer Littleson scored 18 points as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 78-55 on Tuesday.

Ryan Rollins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Mattia Acunzo added 15 points and Marreon Jackson added 11 points for Toledo (7-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Trendon Hankerson had 16 points for the Huskies (1-6, 0-2). Tyler Cochran added 15 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

