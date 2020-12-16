On Air: This Just In
Locure scores 22 to lead S. Alabama over D-II Flagler 103-81

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:20 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tyreke Locure scored a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past Division II Flagler 103-81 on Wednesday night.

Locure hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Michael Flowers had 18 points for South Alabama (6-2). KK Curry added 14 points. John Pettway had 14 points and seven assists. Kayo Goncalves added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Jaguars were 36-of-59 shooting for 61% and made 11 of 20 3-pointers.

Jaizec Lottie had 21 points for the Saints. Marcus Henderson added 16 points and six rebounds. Chase Fiddler had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

