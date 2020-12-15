On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Loewe hits winner in OT, William & Mary rallies past GW

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 12:30 am
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Loewe scored 24 points, including the game winning layup with 12.3 seconds left in overtime as William & Mary rallied from 19-points down to defeat George Washington 85-84 on Monday night.

After Loewe drove down the right side of the lane for what proved to be the winner, he forced James Bishop to take a deep 3 from the top of the key that missed everything with one second left.

Playing for the first time in 16 days, the Tribe fell behind 46-27 when Bishop scored the the last seven points of an 11-0 run. It was 46-31 at the break.

A 15-0 run early in the second half got William & Mary back into the game. Yuri Covington made back-to-back layups to put the Tribe up 72-72 with less than a minute to go but two free throws by George Washington’s Sloan Seymour tied the game at 75 at the end of regulation. Loewe missed a jumper as time ran out.

Covington scored 16 points for the Tribe (1-1), who beat the Colonials for the first time since 1967, and Quinn Blair added 13.

Bishop scored 21 points for George Washington (1-5), Jamison Battle had 17 and Matthew Moyer scored 10 with 11 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

