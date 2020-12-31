Longwood 65, UNC-Asheville 55

UNC-ASHEVILLE (4-5)
Clayborne 1-4 0-0 2, Jude 1-6 0-0 3, Batts 2-9 2-6 6, Jones 7-17 0-0 19, Thorpe 4-10 1-2 10, Stephney 2-5 1-2 6, Battle 3-4 2-2 8, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-2 0-0 0, Marable 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-58 7-14 55.
LONGWOOD (2-8)
Granlund 4-11 2-3 12, Watson 2-4 4-4 8, Wilson 2-4 0-0 5, Munoz 2-6 0-0 5, Wade 2-8 1-2 5, Hill 3-8 2-2 8, Bligen 5-9 4-4 14, Stefanovic 4-5 0-1 8, Drewey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-16 65.
Halftime_Longwood 36-28. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 8-28 (Jones 5-12, Stephney 1-3, Thorpe 1-3, Jude 1-5, Lawson 0-2, Batts 0-3), Longwood 4-12 (Granlund 2-3, Munoz 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Bligen 0-1, Hill 0-1, Wade 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 33 (Clayborne 13), Longwood 35 (Hill 8). Assists_UNC-Asheville 12 (Thorpe 6), Longwood 7 (Munoz 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 15, Longwood 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments