Los Angeles and Minnesota square off in conference battle

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:05 am
Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads to Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and went 27-9 at home a season ago. The Clippers gave up 109.9 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 9-30 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 49.2 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (knee), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (mouth).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left wrist), Jaylen Nowell: out (left calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

