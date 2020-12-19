On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lottie scores 36 to lead Flagler over North Florida 73-66

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 7:59 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaizec Lottie had 36 points as Flagler topped North Florida 73-66 on Saturday.

Lottie shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds for the Division II Saints, who earned their second Division I victory of the season. Flagler beat Central Michigan 92-73 on Dec. 2.

Jalen Barr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Flagler, which snapped its four-game road losing streak.

Jose Placer scored a career-high 26 points for the Ospreys (1-8). Dorian James added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jonathan Aybar had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

