Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Louisiana-Lafayette tops LSU-Alexandria 90-75

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell scored 19 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated LSU-Alexandria 90-75 on Tuesday night.

Devin Butts added 18 points, and Dou Gueye and Mylik Wilson each had 15 for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1). Gueye also had 17 rebounds, while Wilson posted seven rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Perkins had 16 points for the Generals. Jakemin Abney added 12 points, and Joe Lewis had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers