Louisiana-Monroe 92, Northwestern St. 83, OT

LOUISIANA-MONROE (1-1)
Howell 2-4 8-9 12, Morency 5-12 3-4 13, Olonade 1-2 0-0 2, Ozier 4-10 7-11 16, Harrison 4-16 4-4 14, Gonzales 2-3 4-4 9, Phillips 4-8 0-0 11, Nicholas 3-5 1-2 8, Hall 2-4 2-2 6, Sawyer 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-64 30-38 92.
NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-5)
Gregg 3-10 2-4 8, Owens 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 4-9 0-0 10, Roberson 6-14 4-5 22, Coleman 7-14 4-5 18, White 3-6 3-4 9, Teasett 2-10 0-0 5, Chougkaz 2-3 0-0 5, Norvel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-76 14-20 83.
Halftime_Northwestern St. 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 8-25 (Phillips 3-6, Harrison 2-9, Gonzales 1-1, Nicholas 1-2, Ozier 1-4, Hall 0-1, Howell 0-1, Morency 0-1), Northwestern St. 11-29 (Roberson 6-12, Reed 2-6, Chougkaz 1-1, Jones 1-2, Teasett 1-5, White 0-1, Gregg 0-2). Fouled Out_Howell, Harrison, Reed. Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 43 (Ozier 9), Northwestern St. 42 (Coleman 15). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 14 (Ozier 5), Northwestern St. 14 (White, Norvel 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 18, Northwestern St. 28. A_825 (3,900).
