Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Monroe 62

LOUISIANA-MONROE (0-1)
Efretuei 3-4 0-0 6, Morency 4-9 2-2 10, Olonade 1-3 0-0 3, Ozier 3-11 2-2 9, Harrison 6-14 0-0 15, Howell 2-6 0-0 4, Gonzales 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholas 4-7 0-0 10, Sawyer 0-1 2-4 2, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, Hall 0-1 0-2 0, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 6-10 62.
LOUISIANA TECH (3-0)
Gordon 1-2 2-3 4, Archibald 5-10 0-0 11, Ledoux 5-10 3-3 15, Pemberton 4-7 3-4 12, C.Williams 5-9 1-1 14, Lofton 5-8 0-6 10, Christon 2-7 0-0 4, Crawford 2-5 2-2 8, Armstead 0-2 0-0 0, Elder 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Bass 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Hartley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 11-19 78.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 8-26 (Harrison 3-8, Nicholas 2-3, Olonade 1-2, Ozier 1-3, Phillips 1-3, Gonzales 0-1, Sawyer 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Howell 0-2, Morency 0-2), Louisiana Tech 9-25 (C.Williams 3-5, Crawford 2-3, Ledoux 2-6, Pemberton 1-2, Archibald 1-3, Armstead 0-2, Christon 0-4). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 20 (Harrison 7), Louisiana Tech 47 (Pemberton 11). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 13 (Morency 4), Louisiana Tech 10 (Ledoux, C.Williams 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 17, Louisiana Tech 14. A_1,200 (8,000).
