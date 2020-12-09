Trending:
Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 69

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:41 pm
SE LOUISIANA (1-5)

Ifejeh 4-4 0-0 8, Clergeot 4-7 1-2 9, Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Kirby 3-6 0-0 7, Okafor 5-12 0-0 14, Smith 2-3 1-3 6, Diop 6-8 3-10 15, Kemp 2-3 0-0 6, Caldwell 1-2 0-0 2, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Brackmann 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-49 5-17 69.

LOUISIANA TECH (4-1)

Lofton 2-4 3-5 7, Archibald 5-11 3-4 16, Ledoux 9-15 2-2 24, Pemberton 2-6 4-6 9, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Christon 1-4 0-0 2, Crawford 5-7 0-0 10, Bass 2-2 0-0 6, Gordon 1-3 0-1 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 12-18 78.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 8-17 (Okafor 4-7, Kemp 2-3, Smith 1-1, Kirby 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Clergeot 0-1, Kasperzyk 0-1), Louisiana Tech 10-20 (Ledoux 4-7, Archibald 3-5, Bass 2-2, Pemberton 1-2, Christon 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_SE Louisiana 29 (Diop 8), Louisiana Tech 29 (Pemberton 7). Assists_SE Louisiana 15 (Kirby 5), Louisiana Tech 17 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 22, Louisiana Tech 17. A_1,200 (8,000).

