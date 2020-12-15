On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:33 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSON ST. (0-3)

Hicks 3-9 1-1 7, McKinnis 6-14 2-3 14, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, James 6-12 0-0 12, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Jarrett 4-9 3-3 12, Quinlan 3-4 1-1 8, McClelland 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Bariffe-Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kuimi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 7-8 58.

LOUISIANA TECH (5-2)

Lofton 4-5 0-3 8, Archibald 1-4 0-0 2, Ledoux 5-11 5-5 17, Pemberton 3-7 2-3 9, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Bass 5-8 4-4 16, Christon 2-6 2-2 7, Crawford 4-6 0-0 9, Gordon 3-7 3-4 9, Armstead 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-62 19-25 85.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 3-11 (Quinlan 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Jarrett 1-4, Bariffe-Smith 0-1, James 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Louisiana Tech 8-22 (Bass 2-3, Ledoux 2-5, Crawford 1-2, Pemberton 1-2, Williams 1-3, Christon 1-4, Armstead 0-1, Archibald 0-2). Fouled Out_Hicks. Rebounds_Jackson St. 34 (McKinnis 12), Louisiana Tech 32 (Gordon 9). Assists_Jackson St. 6 (James 2), Louisiana Tech 11 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 25, Louisiana Tech 11. A_1,200 (8,000).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course