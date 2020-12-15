Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58

JACKSON ST. (0-3)

Hicks 3-9 1-1 7, McKinnis 6-14 2-3 14, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, James 6-12 0-0 12, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Jarrett 4-9 3-3 12, Quinlan 3-4 1-1 8, McClelland 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Bariffe-Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kuimi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 7-8 58.

LOUISIANA TECH (5-2)

Lofton 4-5 0-3 8, Archibald 1-4 0-0 2, Ledoux 5-11 5-5 17, Pemberton 3-7 2-3 9, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Bass 5-8 4-4 16, Christon 2-6 2-2 7, Crawford 4-6 0-0 9, Gordon 3-7 3-4 9, Armstead 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-62 19-25 85.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 3-11 (Quinlan 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Jarrett 1-4, Bariffe-Smith 0-1, James 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Louisiana Tech 8-22 (Bass 2-3, Ledoux 2-5, Crawford 1-2, Pemberton 1-2, Williams 1-3, Christon 1-4, Armstead 0-1, Archibald 0-2). Fouled Out_Hicks. Rebounds_Jackson St. 34 (McKinnis 12), Louisiana Tech 32 (Gordon 9). Assists_Jackson St. 6 (James 2), Louisiana Tech 11 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 25, Louisiana Tech 11. A_1,200 (8,000).

