Louisiana Tech tops Louisiana-Monroe 68-57

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:52 pm
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams had 13 points as Louisiana Tech topped Louisiana-Monroe 68-57 on Tuesday night.

Kalob Ledoux added 13 points for Louisiana Tech (7-2). JaColby Pemberton chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 12 rebounds.

Chris Efretuei had 12 points for the Warhawks (2-5). Koreem Ozier added 11 points and seven rebounds. Russell Harrison had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech defeated Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Dec. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

