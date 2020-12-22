Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 54

LOUISVILLE (5-1)

Withers 3-7 0-1 6, D.Johnson 8-12 0-1 17, Jones 3-12 4-6 11, Davis 3-6 1-2 7, Williamson 4-9 5-7 14, Traynor 2-2 2-4 6, Nickelberry 1-2 0-0 3, Slazinski 0-1 0-0 0, Wiznitzer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 12-21 64.

PITTSBURGH (5-2)

Collier 1-2 2-2 4, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2, Horton 3-9 0-1 6, X.Johnson 3-9 3-4 10, Sibande 3-7 1-3 8, Odukale 7-15 0-4 16, Hugley 3-8 1-3 7, Jeffress 0-1 0-0 0, Drumgoole 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-52 8-19 54.

Halftime_Louisville 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 4-17 (Nickelberry 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Jones 1-4, D.Johnson 1-5, Slazinski 0-1, Davis 0-3), Pittsburgh 4-14 (Odukale 2-4, Sibande 1-3, X.Johnson 1-4, Horton 0-3). Fouled Out_Coulibaly, X.Johnson. Rebounds_Louisville 42 (Williamson 12), Pittsburgh 24 (Hugley 7). Assists_Louisville 11 (Jones 7), Pittsburgh 6 (Sibande 2). Total Fouls_Louisville 18, Pittsburgh 20.

