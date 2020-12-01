Trending:
Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 54

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:12 pm
W. KENTUCKY (2-1)

C.Williams 1-2 0-1 3, Bassey 5-11 3-3 13, Anderson 2-4 1-2 5, Cooper 0-4 0-2 0, Hollingsworth 9-14 1-2 19, Frampton 1-6 0-0 3, McKnight 2-4 0-1 4, Rawls 2-5 0-0 5, Osawe 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 5-11 54.

LOUISVILLE (4-0)

Slazinski 0-4 0-0 0, Withers 3-9 2-2 8, Johnson 5-10 5-8 17, Jones 7-16 1-2 18, Davis 7-9 5-6 21, Traynor 3-5 2-2 9, Igiehon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 15-20 75.

Halftime_Louisville 34-29. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 3-18 (C.Williams 1-1, Rawls 1-2, Frampton 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Bassey 0-3), Louisville 8-18 (Jones 3-5, Davis 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Traynor 1-1, Withers 0-2, Slazinski 0-3). Fouled Out_Withers, Igiehon. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 30 (Bassey 16), Louisville 33 (Withers 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 7 (McKnight 3), Louisville 16 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 17, Louisville 18.

