Lovan carries UAB over Troy 77-55

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:09 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan had 18 points as UAB easily defeated Troy 77-55 on Sunday.

Quan Jackson and Michael Ertel added 15 points each, and Trey Jemison had 13 points for UAB (4-0).

Zay Williams had 17 points for the Trojans (1-3). Khalyl Waters added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

