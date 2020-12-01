Trending:
Lovett scores 20 to lead FIU past Cent. Michigan 96-76

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 9:33 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett had 20 points as Florida International easily defeated Central Michigan 96-76 on Tuesday night.

Tevin Brewer had 14 points for Florida International (3-0). Antonio Daye, Jr. added 11 points.

Travon Broadway Jr. scored a career-high 19 points for the Chippewas (0-2). Aundre Polk added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

