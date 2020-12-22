On Air: This Just In!
Loyola-Chicago faces St. Francis (IL)

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 6:30 am
St. Francis (IL) vs. Loyola of Chicago (3-2)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola of Chicago Ramblers are set to battle the Fighting Saints of NAIA school St. Francis (IL). Loyola of Chicago lost 75-73 to Richmond in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Krutwig has averaged 17 points and 6.4 rebounds this year for Loyola of Chicago. Lucas Williamson is also a key contributor, with 9.6 points and five rebounds per game.FAYHEE FROM DISTANCE: In one games this season, St. Francis (IL)’s Carter Fayhee has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago went 7-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Ramblers scored 69.8 points per contest in those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

