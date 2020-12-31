On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Loyola gets 2020-21 campaign underway against American

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:30 pm
American (0-0, 0-0) vs. Loyola (Md.) (0-0, 0-0)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) gets the 2020-21 season rolling by hosting the American Eagles. American went 16-14 last year and finished third in the Patriot League, while Loyola (Md.) ended up 15-17 and finished eighth in the Patriot League.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with American sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: American went 12-6 against in-conference opponents last season. In those 18 games, the Eagles gave up 66.8 points per game while scoring just 71.8 per outing. Loyola (Md.) went 7-11 overall in Patriot League play, scoring 74.3 points and giving up 77.4 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

