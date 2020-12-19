On Air: Panel Discussions
Loyola Marymount 76, Cal Poly 52

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 11:07 pm
CAL POLY (2-4)

Crowe 1-6 3-4 6, Hollingsworth 2-3 0-0 4, Koehler 0-1 4-5 4, Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Stevenson 2-8 2-2 8, Rogers 3-8 0-0 8, Pierce 5-8 0-0 10, Koroma 2-5 0-4 5, Jaakkola 0-0 2-2 2, Prukop 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 16-47 14-21 52.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-3)

Leaupepe 1-2 5-6 7, Anderson 3-8 0-0 8, Quintana 2-2 1-2 7, Douglas 6-9 3-5 16, Scott 7-10 2-3 16, Alipiev 4-9 0-0 9, Markusson 4-4 5-6 13, Dortch 0-0 0-0 0, Pugh 0-2 0-0 0, Nekic 0-1 0-2 0, Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Frasso 0-0 0-0 0, Yu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 16-24 76.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 41-22. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 6-19 (Stevenson 2-3, Rogers 2-6, Koroma 1-2, Crowe 1-5, Pierce 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Smith 0-1), Loyola Marymount 6-20 (Quintana 2-2, Anderson 2-4, Douglas 1-3, Alipiev 1-6, Leaupepe 0-1, Pugh 0-1, Scott 0-1, Simpson 0-2). Fouled Out_Koroma. Rebounds_Cal Poly 23 (Koehler 6), Loyola Marymount 30 (Douglas 8). Assists_Cal Poly 7 (Smith, Pierce 3), Loyola Marymount 16 (Scott 6). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 21, Loyola Marymount 20.

