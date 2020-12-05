On Air: Federal News Network program
Loyola of Chicago 76, Lewis 48

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 4:57 pm
LEWIS (0-1)

McCombs 1-4 0-0 2, Frericks 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 8-17 1-1 18, T.Bell 3-7 0-0 7, Williams 6-16 5-9 19, D.Bell 0-4 0-0 0, Leonard 0-5 0-0 0, Boucher 1-3 0-0 2, Durkin 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Zrnic 0-0 0-0 0, Ellinghaus 0-0 0-0 0, Elutilo 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 6-10 48.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (1-0)

Uguak 2-5 0-0 4, Krutwig 4-6 0-0 8, Norris 3-3 2-2 9, Williamson 3-4 2-2 10, Hall 6-10 2-6 17, Hebb 2-7 4-7 8, Welch 3-5 0-0 7, Kaifes 3-5 0-0 9, Clemons 0-1 1-2 1, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 2, Wojcik 0-1 1-2 1, Alcock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 12-21 76.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 39-11. 3-Point Goals_Lewis 4-11 (Williams 2-3, T.Bell 1-2, Stapleton 1-3, D.Bell 0-3), Loyola of Chicago 10-25 (Kaifes 3-5, Hall 3-6, Williamson 2-3, Norris 1-1, Welch 1-3, Alcock 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Hebb 0-3). Fouled Out_T.Bell. Rebounds_Lewis 29 (Stapleton, Williams 4), Loyola of Chicago 36 (Uguak 9). Assists_Lewis 8 (Williams 3), Loyola of Chicago 18 (Norris 5). Total Fouls_Lewis 22, Loyola of Chicago 14.

